Mortal Kombat Creator Ed Boon Appears on Hot Ones to Promote MK1

Prior to the release of Mortal Kombat 1 later this month, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon has now appeared on the incredibly popular interview show Hot Ones. In recent weeks, those at NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have been releasing a number of new promotional materials for MK1. Some of these promos have included a new ad featuring Dave Bautista alongside a gameplay trailer showing Nitara, who is played by Megan Fox. Now, Boon has made his way onto Hot Ones to talk about MK1 while also taking on the famed "Wings of Death."

Over the course of Boon's Hot Ones interview, he talks with host Sean Evans not only about MK1, but his own history with the series overall. Some of the topics that are touched on throughout the conversation include the current size of the Mortal Kombat dev team, the process of choosing guest fighters, and even a brief history of how Jean-Claude Van Damme came to be involved with Mortal Kombat 1.

Likely the funniest thing about the interview is that Boon ends up finding that he has a very low tolerance for hot sauce. After admitting up front that he's not keen on hot food, Boon begins to struggle early in the interview after chewing down his first wing. Despite not necessarily enjoying hot food, though, Boon powers through and takes down the Wings of Death with relative ease, even making sure to go back for seconds on multiple wings. It's an impressive showing from Boon and hopefully marks the start of a larger run of gaming creators appearing on the show.

When Does Mortal Kombat 1 Release?

Mortal Kombat 1 is incredibly close to its release date which is a little under two weeks away on September 19. This time around, MK1 will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For those that want to gain access five days early, the Kollector's Edition and Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1 will grant users the ability to begin playing the game one week from today on September 14.

To learn more about what MK1 will have in store, you can check out a description of the game's story and new features below:

"Discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 ushers in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities!