Dr Disrespect Wants to Star in Mortal Kombat 1

Dr Disrespect is keen to be a guest character in Mortal Kombat 1. Mortal Kombat is easily one of the biggest video game franchises of all-time. It took off in the 90s for its eccentric cast of fighters, its unique premise, and incredibly violent gameplay. The series was an immediate hit and spawned multiple sequels, movies, and more. It's a pop culture phenomenon that has stood the test of time long enough to be getting a reboot. Now, we're just a few short weeks away from diving into what new features NetherRealm has in store for fans.

We already have a good idea of what's coming after Mortal Kombat 1 releases as well. NetherRealm has outlined what its first DLC release will look like. We know the likes of Homelander, Peacemaker, and Omin-Man will join Mortal Kombat 1 alongside some franchise favorites in Kombat Pack 1 and there are rumors of other characters that may return in the coming months. Whether all of the guest characters are locked in is unknown, but Dr Disrespect wants to join in on the action (via GamingBible). The streamer reacted to the latest trailer on stream and noted that he's wanted to star in the series for years. He even has his own Fatality in mind.

"This is just one of a million finishing moves that we could potentially incorporate and integrate into the game. But it goes FINISH HIM … The flip phone comes out, I get on it and I say … It can be anything. Whatever that line is. We'll finesse that line. Then I close my phone, I do a backflip in slow motion, my Lamborghini comes through at 190 MPH right underneath me and goes right through the guy. So fast it rips him apart in 50 million pieces! Then I get another call and I say, 'Let's sign the deal,' or something."

Mortal Kombat 1 will almost certainly be one of the biggest games of the year. Even though it's coming out at a crowded time and is following in the footsteps of Street Fighter 6, it's looking like it could be one of the best games in the series. Only time will tell, but it has made a strong impression on fans.

Mortal Kombat 1 will release for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC on September 14th.