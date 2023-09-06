Mortal Kombat 1 Full Roster Leaks Online

The full roster for NetherRealm's upcoming fighting game Mortal Kombat 1 seems to have leaked online prior to its release later this month. At this point in time, NetherRealm has largely revealed most of the characters that will be appearing in its latest Mortal Kombat installment. Since its announcement back in May, new trailers for Mortal Kombat 1 have dropped at a steady pace and have continued to shed more light on the roster of characters. Now, prior to one final character reveal trailer from NetherRealm, a leak looks to have beat the studio to the punch.

Shared on Reddit, the full list of fighters for Mortal Kombat 1 seems to have largely been disclosed. This leak is specifically said to stem from a version of MK1 that was released early, which means that what has been shown is likely legitimate. In total, 24 characters are seemingly present in Mortal Kombat 1, although some of these fighters are locked. Shang Tsung, for instance, is only playable for those who look to pre-order the game ahead of its release.

As for the characters that haven't been seen prior to this leak, it seems that both Nitara and Reiko will be playable in Mortal Kombat 1. Reiko, who first appeared in Mortal Kombat 4, has previously been rumored to show up in MK1. As such, his inclusion as a playable fighter isn't all that shocking. Nitara is another fan-favorite character from the 3D era of the series and initially appeared in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. She also hasn't been a playable fighter since 2006's Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, which makes her inclusion here quite notable.

Mortal Kombat 1's Mystery Character

Perhaps the most interesting thing about this Mortal Kombat 1 roster leak is that there is still one fighter on the character select screen that is hidden. As such, this implies that players will likely have to unlock this character in some manner, likely by playing through the story mode of MK1. Given the secretive nature of this combatant, it's not known if NetherRealm itself will look to disclose their inclusion prior to the launch of the game. Instead, this may be left a mystery until Mortal Kombat 1 releases so that there is still one final surprise left in store for fans.

Speaking of release, Mortal Kombat 1 is finally poised to hit store shelves later this month on September 19 and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who look to buy either the Kollector's or Premium Editions of MK1 will be able to gain access five days early beginning on September 14. Be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook.com as we'll have a whole lot more to share in relation to Mortal Kombat 1 before launch.