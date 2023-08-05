Mortal Kombat 1 Gameplay Reveals Johnny Cage's Brutal Fatality

Mortal Kombat 1 is of course bringing back the fan-favorite fighter Johnny Cage, but for the most part, nobody's really gotten to play as him yet. He was absent from the game's technical test that first allowed people to go hands-on with Mortal Kombat 1, though he has been playable this weekend during EVO 2023 ahead of him being available during the upcoming pre-order beta, too. And now, thanks to some clips shared by those who are at the fighting game event this weekend, we've already gotten a sneak peek at Johnny Cage's signature Fatality in Mortal Kombat 1.

Twitter user and self-proclaimed Mortal Kombat nerd DaIslandBoyz shared the clip below from EVO this weekend that showed Johnny Cage's Fatality play out in full. True to the character's irreverent, self-centered personality, his Fatality is one part violence and one part showmanship as he shares his victory on social media after slamming his opponent's face to bits on what's supposed to be something like a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

Johnny Cage Fatality In Mortal Kombat 1 🔥 pic.twitter.com/n9KaUXouYK — Da Island Boyz (@DaIslandBoyz) August 4, 2023

If this Fatality looks a bit familiar, it's probably because you've caught a snippet of it before in a past trailer for Mortal Kombat 1. Back when the first full gameplay trailer was revealed, it showed a montage of Fatalities right towards the end with only the beginning of Johnny Cage's move shown where he peels the fighter's face off of the ground. The bit at the very end is new but is still quite true to what we'd expect from the fighter.

Best Johnny Cage intro so far 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uKOU4ciDkl — BruskPoet @ EVO 2023 (@BruskPoet) August 5, 2023

Other Johnny Cage clips have been shared from EVO, too, to show off more of his interactions with different fighters. He'll be playable in the beta alongside Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Kitana, and Li Mei with Kano, Jax, Frost, and Sonya all confirmed to be Kameo Fighters.

Mortal Kombat fans at home are still waiting on the big Mortal Kombat 1 reveal from EVO 2023 which at this point is expected to happen on Sunday. Nothing definitive has been said about what'll be revealed, but it's looking like it could be Reptile.