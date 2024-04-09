Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals First Ermac Gameplay and Release Date

Ermac is the next DLC character coming to Mortal Kombat 1, and we don't have to wait too much longer to play as the fan favorite fighter. It was revealed today that Ermac will be releasing in early access on April 16th, with a full release coming on April 23rd. As Ed Boon revealed earlier in the week, a trailer for Ermac has also been released, giving fans an idea how he'll play, and what he'll have to offer versus the other currently available Kombatants.

The full gameplay trailer for Ermac can be found below.

What to Expect from Ermac and Mavado

As we can see from the trailer, Ermac is looking like a unique and powerful new addition to the roster! Ermac has a number of lost souls within him, and he'll be able to use them against his opponents in several ways. In the trailer, we can see hands holding his opponents in place on the ground, and spirits holding them in the sky. Ermac's telekinesis also seems to play a big part in his moveset, and we can get a glimpse at how it's used to tear his opponents into bits during his Fatality. Gnarly.

While Ermac is the real highlight of today's trailer, viewers are also given a glimpse at the Kameo Fighter Mavado. First appearing in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance, Mavado uses his whips to quickly move around the stage, while still using the deadly spikes in his shoes to deal damage. We can see Mavado using those spikes on General Shao's skull at one point, and cleaving another enemy in half with them in the trailer's end. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit longer for Mavado, as he won't be released until sometime in May.

How to Get Ermac in Mortal Kombat 1

Ermac will be the fourth DLC fighter released in Mortal Kombat 1 following Peacemaker's debut back in February. As with the rest of the game's DLC Kombatants, players will have the option of purchasing him separately, or obtaining him through the Kombat Pack. The Kombat Pack is the overall better deal for anyone that wants the whole roster and all the Kameo Fighters, and it also has the benefit of granting early access. However, those that prefer to pick and choose their fighters also have that option.

Following Ermac's release, just two more playable fighters will remain in the current Kombat Pack: Homelander and Takahashi Takeda. Homelander is a guest fighter based on the character from The Boys, while Takahashi Takeda debuted in Mortal Kombat X. Homelander is currently expected to release in the spring, while Takahashi is expected in the summer. The Kameo Fighter Ferra does not currently have a release window.

