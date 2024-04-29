Mortal Kombat 1 Mavado Release Date Announced

The release date for Mavado, the next Kameo fighter in Mortal Kombat 1, has been announced. Hot off the heels of Ermac being added to the playable roster for MK1, it was known that Mavado was next on tap to join the game in a Kameo role. Up until this point, though, NetherRealm Studios has been quiet about when Mavado would hit MK1, which left fans with many lingering questions. Fortunately, those questions have now been cleared up thanks to the latest reveal from director Ed Boon.

In a post shared on social media, Boon unveiled that Mavado would join Mortal Kombat 1 next week on Tuesday, May 7. This announcement was made alongside a new image of Mavado's in-game look from MK1. For those who may not be familiar with Mavado, the character made his first appearance in 2002's Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance. He hasn't been in a mainline entry since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, although he did briefly appear in Mortal Kombat X and its spin-off comic book series.

Following the release of Mavado, NetherRealm Studios will then turn its focus to Homelander, who is the next DLC fighter heading to Mortal Kombat 1. Boon also happened to drop a tease of Homelander's in-game look on social media recently, although he has yet to be seen in action within MK1. Homelander will then be joined by Ferra, who is set to be the final Kameo character coming to the game with Kombat Pack 1. Takeda Takahashi will then round out the DLC additions to MK1 when he releases in the summer.

Beyond this lineup, there's a good chance that more DLC characters will come to Mortal Kombat 1 down the road. Boon has previously said that NetherRealm intends to support Mortal Kombat 1 for a longer period of time than it did with Mortal Kombat 11, which received ongoing support for more than two years after its launch. As a result, it seems likely that a second Kombat Pack will end up releasing in the future, although no such plans have yet to be verified by the development team.