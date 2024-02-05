Mortal Kombat 1 Seemingly Delays Peacemaker Release

It looks like NetherRealm Studios has now delayed the release of Peacemaker, the next DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 1. In recent weeks, fans have continued to inquire about the launch of Peacemaker as NetherRealm has been very quite about the character's implementation in MK1. And while it was thought that Peacemaker would finally come to the latest Mortal Kombat game in mere days, it now seems as though a delay for the character has hit.

Spotted by @iScreamFGC on social media, the in-game timer for the current Kombat League has now been extended and isn't set to expire until February 28. This indicates that Season 4 of Mortal Kombat 1 won't take place until February 28. In the past, NetherRealm has kicked off new seasons of content for MK1 by releasing DLC fighters Omni-Man and Quan Chi. Assuming that the same is going to happen here with Peacemaker, it suggests that the character's addition to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster is now going to be coming a bit later than hoped for.

🚨🚨Kombat league count down timer appears to have been extended by 23 additional days! Seemingly cornfirming #Peacemaker delay & keeping the pattern of releasing DLC along side new season.



The new Season 4 release date falls on February 28.



At this point in time, it's worth stressing that NetherRealm itself hasn't commented on this situation in an official capacity, which means that this release strategy for Peacemaker might not line up with Season 4. Not to mention, NetherRealm never happened to provide a specific launch date for Peacemaker and only broadly committed to a release of the DLC fighter in "Winter". As such, even if Peacemaker doesn't hit MK1 until the end of February, NetherRealm would still be making good on this previous commitment.

Outside of Peacemaker, the other big addition to Mortal Kombat 1 with Season 4 is expected to be crossplay, which is something that fans have been begging for since the game's release. NetherRealm announced at the end of 2023 that crossplay would be coming to MK1 in February 2024. For the time being, this feature still seems slated to hit in this window, but it might take until the final days of the month for it to finally go live in tandem with Peacemaker.

How do you feel about these potential delays hitting Mortal Kombat 1? And are you still playing MK1 for yourself at this point in time?