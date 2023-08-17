Horror Characters Mortal Kombat 1 Should Include as DLC

Mortal Kombat 1 already has six characters announced for the first DLC character packs. Included in that group are guest characters Homelander, Invincible's Omni-Man, and Peacemaker. That said, the franchise has a long history of diving into the horror realm for its guest characters and co-creator Ed Boon said "Hell. To the yes," in response to a 2022 fan question about future games having more horror villains. That doesn't necessarily mean we'll get some of our favorite slashers in the future, but it's highly possible that the second DLC could include horror characters. For a refresher, Mortal Kombat has previously used Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Predator, Jason Voorhees, and a Xenomorph from Alein as guest characters. With those ruled out, many of the top-of-the-line horror characters are out of the running unless NetherRealm wants to double dip. With that in mind, these are our favorite picks for who might make the cut.

Frankenstein's Monster - Frankenstein Consider this an entry for all of the classic monster characters. If it wanted to, NetherRealm could easily do an entire season using classic monsters like Frankenstein's Monster, Count Dracula, the Werewolf, and Mr. Hyde. That said, if you have to pick one, Frankenstein's Monster is probably the best one because Dracula is already more associated with the Castlevania franchise. The Monster could easily fit into a similar mold as a brawler like Jax or Geras and use lightning powers to supplement his basic moveset. Plus, a Fatality where he latches his opponent onto a table and then explodes their corpse with the power of electricity just makes too much sense.

The Creeper - Jeepers Creepers Jeepers Creepers is definitely not the most popular film franchise on this list, but The Creeper could make for a very fun Mortal Kombat character. Not only can he fly, which opens up his moveset quite a bit, but his ability to regenerate could be turned into a fun gameplay mechanic. Remember, when The Creeper loses a body part, he has to eat that same part from someone else to grow it back. Maybe if he eats Sub Zero's arm, he can then use ice powers. Sure, it might be tough to implement, but it would be a fun way to incorporate some Khameleon-like moves into MK1.

Candyman - Candyman Given his propensity to use bees, the Candyman might be a little too close to D'Vorah, but his hook makes him stand out enough to make the list. The Fatalities are pretty easy to dream up. Obviously, he could use that prosthetic hook to do some damage, and a bee-based Fatality is guaranteed, but it would also be fun to see how NetherRealm incorporates his ability to use mind control on his victims. Either way, Candyman would make for an easy fan-favorite inclusion.

Pennywise - It Pennywise or It, if you want to be technical, has a whole host of powers, but the biggest one is shape-shifting. Most likely, Mortal Kombat 1 would need to restrict that to Fatalities, though they could get a bit more creative with it if they want. One thing that seems like a given would be using red balloons as projectile and trap attacks. We also know It can teleport and move objects with its mind, which fits in well with several other character movesets.

Pinhead - Hellraiser Let's be clear, the reason Pinhead is on the list is for the Fatalities. Hellraiser is known for its disturbing body horror and Mortal Kombat has been living in that realm for the last few entries. With the pre-release footage we've seen thus far, Pinhead would fit right in. While his actual moveset is up in the air, when he wins a set, he's going to deliver the most stomach-churning Fatality we've ever seen.