Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals Reptile and Two Other New Characters

Mortal Kombat 1 is adding Reptile to its growing list of fighters. The Mortal Kombat series is one of the most iconic franchises in gaming, having lasted over 30 years and always sustaining a high level of quality. The series has even spawned a number of film adaptations and even a crossover with DC Comics many years ago. In addition to being an eye-catching series for its excessive levels of violence, it also boasts an incredibly impressive cast of classic video game characters. The likes of Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and more have all become gaming icons and they all come together to be part of very complex, detailed stories.

Mortal Kombat 1 already has a pretty big roster, but the roster is getting even bigger. After it was teased that there would be news at EVO, it was revealed that Reptile is making his way to Mortal Kombat 1. Reptile has been a franchise favorite ever since he appeared in the very first game as one of the villains in the series. He made a pretty notable impact on fans due to his appearance and special abilities, which lean heavily into his lizard-y nature. He has a lengthy tongue which he has used to whip and strangle opponents with in addition to more standard combat moves. He also has the ability to spit up an acidic bile that can melt his foes in an incredibly violent fashion. Now, he's making his grand return to the franchise in Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the core roster.

A number of classic characters such as Johnny Cage, Scorpion, Liu Kang, Baraka, Kitana, and many more have already been confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1. In fact, we also saw Ashrah and Havik pop up in this trailer as playable fighters, along with a Kameo character in Sareera. In addition to that, NetherRealm has also confirmed a bunch of DLC characters for Kombat Pack 1. The likes of Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man will join the Mortal Kombat universe along with Ermac, Quan-Chi, and Takeda. Fans are still expecting more characters to be confirmed for the launch roster of Mortal Kombat 1 in the coming months, but it remains to be seen which ones will make the cut.

