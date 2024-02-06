Mortal Kombat 1 Officially Announces Peacemaker's Release Date

Earlier today, rumors started to fly around about Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1. The rumors started when players noticed that the in-game timer for the current Kombat League was pushed back 23 days, leading many to assume Peacemaker wouldn't come until Season 4's February 28 release date. Now, Mortal Kombat 1 developer NetherRealm has officially announced that's exactly what's happening. Peacemaker isn't coming to MK1 until Season 4 kicks off, meaning fans will have to wait longer than usual to play as John Cena's famous antihero.

Mortal Kombat 1 Peacemaker Launch

In the announcement tweet, NetherRealm revealed that Peacemaker is coming to Mortal Kombat 1 on February 28, as mentioned above. However, it's important to note that this is only the early access version of the character, so if you haven't paid for that access, you'll need to wait a bit longer than that. Either way, it's good to at least get a date for Peacemaker, even if players won't see him in Mortal Kombat 1 for a bit longer than originally expected.

What isn't mentioned in the tweet is if Peacemaker will come alongside a new Kameo Fighter. Remember, when Quan Chi launched late last year, NetherRealm announced that Khameleon would eventually come to the game. While she didn't launch alongside Quan Chi, it wasn't much longer before she was added. It's possible Peacemaker will also launch with a new Kameo Fighter. There are several still coming with Kombat Pack 1, but we'll have to wait for NetherRealm to give us official word.

Who Else is Coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

So far, NetherRealm has released two full fighters and two Kameo Fighters as part of Kombat Pack 1. With Peacemaker on the way later this month, that'll make three full fighters, meaning there are three more coming down the pike and two more Kameos. Here are the rest of the upcoming fighters and their presumed release windows:

Ermac – Spring 2024

Homelander – Spring 2024

Takeda Takahashi – Summer 2024

Mavado (Kameo) – TBA

Ferra (Kameo) – TBA

Janet Cage (Kameo) – TBA

Of course, this is likely just the start of Mortal Kombat 1's DLC. The developers have already confirmed that fans will be getting story DLC similar to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. We don't know when that DLC is coming, but it will likely pick up from the post-credits MK1 scene featuring Havik.

On top of that, we'll likely get at least one more Kharacter pack. After all, MK11 had two Kombat Packs and the Aftermath DLC, bringing its post-launch characters up to 12. If NetherRealm wants to hit a similar number, we'll need at least six more announced fighters. At least a few of those will probably be crossover fighters, though it's impossible to know which direction the team will go with those.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.