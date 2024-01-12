Mortal Kombat 2 Director Reveals First Look at Jade

Mortal Kombat 2's director has revealed our first look at Jade in the upcoming film. Video game adaptations are becoming a major genre in Hollywood as they continue to sweep awards, rake in dough at the box office, and find massive success with wider audiences. Studios are realizing that these incredibly successful franchises can be faithfully adapted to new mediums or adjusted to tell new stories using the IP and possibly create new fans. The Last of Us, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and numerous others have all been incredible examples of what's possible. In 2021, Mortal Kombat got a cinematic reboot and it did fairly well thanks to the fact there was an appetite for people wanting to go back to the theater amidst theaters being shut down for many months and it was also on HBO Max day and date. A sequel was quickly greenlit and now, following some delays due to the Hollywood strikes, the film is now shooting.

We have gotten a bunch of vague teases in recent weeks, suggesting locations and events we may see in the film, but a new still from director Todd Garner is probably our best look yet at Mortal Kombat 2. The director released a new image of Jade as played by Tati Gabrielle (You, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and admittedly, the image doesn't show much of anything. It's not going to blow your mind, but it is our first official look at Jade. Hopefully this means we'll start to get our first looks at more characters such as Johnny Cage and others. As of right now we don't know much about the plot of Mortal Kombat 2, but it is expected to actually feature the titular tournament this time around as the previous film danced around that aspect of the story.

Mortal Kombat 2 has been filming for a handful of months now, so it likely doesn't have too much longer to go. As of right now, there is no release date for Mortal Kombat 2, but we can probably expect it in early 2025, possibly in the same window as the first movie as Warner Bros. tends to like that period for movies like Godzilla, Batman v Superman, and other tentpole movies just prior to the summer movie season.