Mortal Kombat 1 Beta Dates, Fighters Revealed

NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have announced a beta for Mortal Kombat 11. That said, you will need to pre-order the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S game to access it when it begins on August 18 and runs until August 21. The only catch is the beta is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Doesn't matter if you pre-order or not on PC or Nintendo Switch, you will not get access to the beta.

Of course, the beta will not grant access to the entire game. It will be limited to Liu Kang, Sub-Zero, Kenshi, Johnyn Cage, Kitana, and Li Mei. These characters will be joined by the following Kameos: Kano, Jax, Frost, and Sonya. Meanwhile, there will only be two stages: The Teahouse and Johnny Cage's Mansion.

So far, these are the only details the aforementioned duo have provided. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. Right now, it seems this will be the game's only beta, so you will need to drop the $70 early if you want to play the game early.

Your weekend of kombat is close at hand. The #MK1 Pre-Order Beta begins August 18. pic.twitter.com/LL6QpMvLjF — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) July 27, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. When it releases, it will cost $69.99.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."