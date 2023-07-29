Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer Reveals Geras and Mystery Character

A new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer has been released, and in turn it has confirmed a brand new playable fighter: Geras. Geras is the first new character introduced in Mortal Kombat 11 to be confirmed for MK1, and could very well be the only new character from MK11 in the new installment. Whatever the case, joining Geras in the new trailer is a mystery character who appears to potentially be a brand new character being introduced with the reboot.

Unfortunately, the official Mortal Kombat 1 website has not updated with Geras' character information, so all we have to go by is what is in the trailer. The trailer also revealed a few new fatalities for a various characters, including Geras. And as noted, there is also a mystery character that nobody can figure out the identify of.

At first, many didn't think much of the mystery character that can be seen below, writing him off as a random background character. However, creative director on the game Ed Boon then tweeted out about the character, all but confirming they aren't so random.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release worldwide on September 19 via developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher WB Games. When it releases, it will cost $70 and be available on the following platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

"NetherRealm has been putting out winner after winner for over a decade at this point and it doesn't seem like Mortal Kombat 1 is going to end that hot streak," reads a snippet from our official preview of the game. "Outside of simply shaping up to be another fantastic fighting game, though, what makes Mortal Kombat 1 so enticing is just how fresh it feels. This isn't simply a sequel/reboot that looks to expand slightly on what was seen in Mortal Kombat 11 and is instead a game that is looking to chart a new course for a series that has been around for 30 years. It remains to be seen if all of these big changes are for the better, but based on my own brief experience, it looks like Mortal Kombat 1 is finding a perfect balance between the new and the familiar."