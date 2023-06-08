Mortal Kombat 1 Confirms First 8 Kameo Fighters

As expected, Mortal Kombat 1 showed up at the Summer Game Fest to give us another look at the recently revealed series reboot. NetherRealm’s creative director Ed Boon joined the stage to chat with Geoff Keighley about some of the big changes coming to MK1. One thing they discussed was the new Kameo Fighters, which are used to support your main character in combat. These can essentially be tagged in during battles, giving you access to new combos, Breakers, and even Fatalities. While they haven’t revealed the full roster of Kameo Fighters, we did get a taste of which “klassic” versions of characters we’ll be seeing when Mortal Kombat 1 launches on September 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms.

In the chat, Boon mentioned that characters can be on both the main and Kameo roster. So, seeing them show up as Kameo’s doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be playable as a main fighter. In fact, two of the first two confirmed characters were Scorpion and Sub-Zero, who were also two of the first characters announced for the main roster. These Kameo Fighters have a different look from their main roster character, as NetherRealm is looking to remind fans of their different looks over the last 30 years.

Mortal Kombat 1: Game Play reveal !!

Thank you #SummerGameFest https://t.co/0Z0c7xV3Xy — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 8, 2023

Joining Scorpion and Sub-Zero are Sonya Blade, Kano, Goro, Kung Lao, Stryker, and Jackson “Jax” Briggs. Like Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Kung Lao is already on the main roster, but the other five have yet to be announced. Sonya and Jax seem like shoe-ins given how integral they’ve been to the franchise over the years, but we won’t know for sure until NetherRealm confirms their inclusion.

The good news for series fans is that the roster select screen looked massive. That likely means we’ll be hearing much more about both rosters over the rest of the summer leading up to the September release date. With Kameo fighters opening the door for older characters to come back, it could mean we’ll see some of the lesser-known players like Bo’ Rai Cho or Hsu Hao come back even if they aren’t totally playable in Mortal Kombat 1.