New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC Character Possibly Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath released this week via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia, adding three new DLC characters: Sheeva, RoboCop, and Fujin. Fast-forward a bit, and the game's next DLC character has possibly leaked. Alongside the release of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath this week, NetherRealm Studios dropped a new update for the 2019 best-selling fighting game. And like every update, this latest one was quickly combed through by dataminers looking for anything of note or consequence. And this is where word of a future DLC chaarcter comes from.

Prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "thetiny" seems to have found evidence that points towards Sektor coming to the game as a DLC character. As you may know, strange references to Sektor have been in the files since launch, which suggests the fighter may have originally been planned for the base game. And this makes sense when you take into consideration the character's role in the game's story.

In other words, the fact that Sektor is in the files of the new update isn't that interesting by itself. What's interesting though is that Sektor also has interactions with all the new DLC characters. What's even more interesting is that Cyrax doesn't, the other character alongside Sektor who is believed to once been playable given previous in-game files.

Okay so I think only Sektor is coming as DLC. All New DLC characters have interactions with Sektor, but not with Cyrax. pic.twitter.com/0O3FNzyvOw — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) May 26, 2020

Of course, for now, all of this is just speculation, but at the very least, it's safe to assume something is going on with Sektor, or at least something was going on with the fighter at some point.

Interestingly, this latest update has also yanked all references to Ash Williams from the game, suggesting the previously leaked DLC fighter is no longer coming to the game.

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. For more coverage on all things Mortal Kombat, be sure to peep all of our past and recent coverage of the series by clicking right here.

