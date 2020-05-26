Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath May No Longer Be Getting Ash Williams DLC

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 may no longer be getting Ash Williams as a DLC character. Today, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath released, adding new story content and new DLC characters to the game. And within the files of the update is something interesting. According to Mortal Kombat dataminer "thetiny," all previous references to Ash Williams in the game's files have been removed, suggesting the character is no longer coming to the game.

Last year, before Mortal Kombat 11 even released, numerous DLC characters leaked. At the time, it was unclear how reliable the datamining leak was, but it has since been proven 100 percent correct. It featured Joker, Sheeva, Fujin, Nightwolf, Sindel, and Terminator, all of whom have come to the game. The character it didn't have was RoboCop, who was added today alongside Fujin and Sheeva. Rather, it had Ash Williams.

At this point, Mortal Kombat fans are wondering what the heck is going on with Ash Williams. It's obvious the character was, at one point, coming to the game, but it seems this is no longer case. And this latest datamining leak only reinforces this.

Ash has been removed completely from the game's files, and there are no other DLC characters. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) May 26, 2020

This latest leak also validates what Bruce Campbell has been saying for months, in the face of numerous leaks saying the contrary, which has been that he hasn't heard anything about Ash Williams joining the MK11 roster.

"I probably shouldn’t emphasize yes or no because I don’t know," said Campbell back in April when speaking about Ash Williams MK11 DLC to Fansided. "I have not been told. If it is not through my agent or proper channels than it usually means its wishful thinking. The reason why it may not happen, just so you and the readers can know this, a lot of time for legal purposes, that character cannot appear in other things because of the license. If you can’t make a deal, that character is not going to show up."

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have commented on this latest leak, leaving fans with nothing but speculation for now.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

