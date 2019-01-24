‘Mortal Kombat 11’ and ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Collide With This Epic Fan Art

BossLogic is known for his incredible artistic talent. From blending perfecting casting choices for popular games, movies, and tv shows, to coming up with his own unique creations, this dude is straight fire and his latest Mortal Kombat 11 x Alita: Battle Angel mashup definitely keeps up tradition.

MK11 customization mode is going to be LIT! 😛 @noobde @mortalkombat #mkkollective #Scorpion #alitabattleangel 3,071 Likes, 25 Comments – Bosslogic (@bosslogic) on Instagram: “MK11 customization mode is going to be LIT! 😛 @noobde @mortalkombat #mkkollective #Scorpion…”

With the new Alita: Battle Angel moving hitting theaters next month and the new Mortal Kombat game arriving the very next month, this mashup is pretty dope.

Though the customization in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11 fighter won’t go quite to this extent, it does look pretty awesome from what we saw earlier this month. For those that liked what NetherRealm did with Injustice 2’s gar system, it looks like it will be on par with what we’ve seen in the past with some much needed improvements.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

So? What do you think about his latest Mortal Kombat-inspired creation? What other fighters would you like to see get this same creative treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!