Mortal Kombat 11 Fans May Have Just Figured Out the Next DLC Character

✖

There's been rumors and leaks suggesting there are more DLC characters coming to the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia game. So far, none of this has been validated with any type of official information. However, what has emerged is a new theory that is not only giving fans hope that more characters are coming to the game as DLC, but that one of these characters, possibly the next character, is a fan-favorite that many have been begging NetherRealm Studios to add.

Over on Twitter, Ed Boon, the creator of the series and the creative director of MK11, recently and randomly tweeted out some fan art of Smoke. By itself, this isn't very notable, especially considering all the random things Boon tweets about. Boon does have a reputation for teasing fans about DLC and announcements on Twitter, but this reputation is overstated and often leads to innocent tweets being confused for teases.

That said, what makes this tweet interesting is it comes on the back of an Instagram post from Andrew Bowen, the voice actor of Smoke in Mortal Kombat X, featuring a photo of him in front of the WB tower, with the caption, "it's good to be back."

I'm really hoping for this to be what I think it is, but I don't wanna hope too much. It's probably not related, but please be🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MrdpnQVQyN — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) May 29, 2021

When you put these two things together, it does make you pause for a second, but of course, there's a substantial amount of hopeful speculation here. In other words, take all of this with a grain of salt. Just because two puzzle pieces fit together doesn't always mean they go together. That said, it's worth pointing out that while Bowen has worked on many games over his career, he hasn't worked with WB beyond his work on Mortal Kombat.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who would you like to see NetherRealm Studios add to Mortal Kombat 11 with DLC?