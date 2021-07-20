Mortal Kombat 11 Director Is Tweeting A Lot About Street Fighter Lately

✖

Ed Boon sure knows how to get fans talking! The Mortal Kombat 11 director and co-creator of the franchise knows the correct buttons to push to get his followers talking on Twitter, and this time around, he's talking about a whole different fighting game: Street Fighter. Boon has Tweeted about the fighting game franchise three times in the last 24 hours, asking his followers for their favorite game in the series, quote tweeting Street Fighter producer Yoshinori Ono, and sharing an impressive piece of crossover art drawn by a fan. For some reason, Boon clearly has Street Fighter on the brain!

One of Boon's Street Fighter Tweets can be found embedded below.

Amazing! Who made this image? 😱pic.twitter.com/NvjFKRPW7D — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 20, 2021

In the '90s, Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat ruled the arcades, giving fans two very distinct fighting games to choose from. Since then, Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat have both seen crossover games, including X-Men vs. Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat vs. DCU. The two franchises have never crossed over with one another however, despite frequent requests from fans. It's not hard to imagine fans flocking to a game that pits Ryu against Liu Kang, Blanka against Goro, or Chun-Li against Sonya Blade!

Of course, readers should keep in mind that it's entirely possible Boon is just taunting fans. The co-creator of Mortal Kombat has a knack for this sort of thing, and it's often hard to discern what's teasing and what's trolling. Recently, Boon has seemingly teased a Marvel fighting game, and also tormented fans of Shaolin Monks fans waiting for a sequel. A Mortal Kombat crossover with Street Fighter would surely be of great interest, but it would also be a challenge; these are two games that play much different from one another. However, if Capcom and NetherRealm Studios could find a way to make it work, it's the type of game that would draw in current and old-school fans of both fighting games!

Would you like to see a Street Fighter x Mortal Kombat game? What do you think Ed Boon is up to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!