Ed Boon Torments Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks Fans With Fake Sequel Tease

✖

Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon knows exactly how to get fans riled up on social media. The latest major meme on Twitter asks fans what gaming opinion would prompt smiles and fistfuls of cash. Boon quoted the Tweet with his response: a sequel to Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks "koming" the following week. Naturally, fans of the franchise agreed with Boon in droves, but it also felt bittersweet, knowing that an actual announcement probably isn't coming anytime soon. Perhaps if enough fans make their voices heard it might eventually happen, but for now, fans will just have to settle for their memories of the original game!

The Tweet from Boon can be found embedded below.

MK: Shaolin Monks 2 koming next week 👍🏻 https://t.co/wDJd922S3v — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 16, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the game, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks released on PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2005. A spin-off of the fighting game franchise, Shaolin Monks is an adventure game for one or two players starring Liu Kang and Kung Lao. The game released to strong reviews, but has never seen a port or sequel. There have been talks in the past of releasing an upgraded version, but nothing has ever come of it.

Given the fact that Liu Kang and Kung Lao both play major roles in the Mortal Kombat live-action reboot, it would seem like the perfect time for a port or remake of the original Shaolin Monks. However, older Mortal Kombat games are unfortunately difficult to come by on modern consoles, leaving fans with few options following the movie's release.

Boon has a strong tendency to toss out teases such as this one on Twitter. While the Shaolin Monks reference is probably just the Mortal Kombat creator having a bit of fun, he also seems to be teasing a Marvel Comics fighting game, of late. Whether or not anything will come of that particular tease remains to be seen, but Boon certainly knows how to gets his audience talking, one way or another!

Would you like to see a port or sequel to Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks? What's your favorite game in the MK franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!