New ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Geras Fatality Is So Brutal It Will Make You Cringe

Mortal Kombat is known for its over-the-top, gruesome, and borderline stomach-churning fatalities. It’s part of the branding, and it’s a fan-favorite feature that helps distinguish it from other fighting games on the market. That said, every once in awhile, a fatality comes along that is especially brutal to the point you wonder how a sane person even conceived of it. And it looks like Mortal Kombat 11’s most brutal fatality will belong to Geras, a brand-new character that has the power of time manipulation, and who apparently likes ripping the skin off his opponents.

The fatality in question sees Geras lift a giant rock from the ground, which he then proceeds to punch his opponent into so hard they bounce off it. And for bouncing off it, they are awarded a giant Undertaker-style kick that is so hard that it lodges them into the rock unable to move. From here, Geras rips their skin off, because why not.

You can watch the fatality in-action below, unless you have a weak stomach or you’re at work, then you probably shouldn’t watch it.

Of course, in the pantheon of Mortal Kombat fatalities, this may not be the worst, but it sure is up there, and in terms of Mortal Kombat 11 fatalities shown so far, I think this is the most intense.

That said, Ed Boon recently talked about fatalities to NoClip, revealing that when the team makes fatalities, they try to stay away from anything too realistic or that can be replicated. Otherwise, mostly everything else is on table. Further, the team is constantly trying to one-up itself in this regard, and as a result, the fatalities tend to get more over-the-top and violent with each installment.

Mortal Kombat 11 is scheduled to release on April 23 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated fighting game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

Is this the most brutal fatality shown off for Mortal Kombat 11 yet?

