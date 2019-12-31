Mortal Kombat 11 Players Are Creating Impressive Tag Team Fatal Blows

Mortal Kombat 11 players are getting creative with a new type of fan-created mashups that transition one fighter’s Fatal Blow right into another. Dubbed “Tag Team Fatal Blows” by the community, players have been putting together videos of Fatal Blows that have synergies with one another to show what it’d be like if fighters could tap in another character to finish the job. The results are impressive, and in many cases, they look like they’re actually moves that players could pull off in the game.

A Redditor by the name of Shooydg has been busy within the Mortal Kombat subreddit as they submitted multiple videos lining up fighters’ Fatal Blows. One of the best ones that helped kick off the new trend can be seen below where we see Jax and the Terminator teaming up against another Jax in a seamless flurry of punches and stylish moves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since that video received some nods of approval within the game’s subreddit, the user followed it up with more Tag Team Fatal Blows. Other users have joined in as well with another player sharing a video that shows not just one but three different fighters inflicting Fatal Blows on their opponents.

The subreddit’s been full of them lately as players share their new creations and try to outdo the ones that came before them, so you can check out the subreddit here to see more like these.

Of course, these creations will probably make players long for a true tag team mode to return to Mortal Kombat 11 since that mode is absent in this game. NetherRealm has added team-oriented modes in the past though like the Team Raids that allow multiple players to take on fights against tough enemies while working together to complete challenges and earn buffs.

Even if there’s never a tag team mode added, Mortal Kombat 11 players still have new characters to look forward to. Joker is coming next when the fighter is added on January 28th, and Spawn will follow the DC character later.