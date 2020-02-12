Mortal Kombat 11’s Joker Is Now Available

DC’s Clown Prince of Crime, the Joker, is now officially available in Mortal Kombat 11. At this point, just about everything about the DLC fighter has been revealed, from his fatalities to his ending and so on, but that doesn’t really compare to actually playing him yourself, of course. There is, however, just one tiny catch: he’s not available for every single player.

See, the Joker is available as part of an “early access” release available to Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack owners. For folks that have purchased the DLC, the Joker is available now, whereas he will be available to purchase for everyone else at this time next week. If you are not a Kombat Pack owner, that is plenty of time to decide whether you want to bother with the character or not.

Still not convinced? We’ve included 15 minutes of Joker gameplay footage from Mortal Kombat 11 in this post! If that doesn’t sell you on the new character, maybe he’s just not for you.

The Joker will be released for @MortalKombat Kombat Pack owners tomorrow at 10AM PT for most countries and regions. PS4 users in the SIE-Asia store can begin downloading him at Noon JST on 01/29. Please follow us for any updates or changes to these times.https://t.co/j3AuFKM9NS — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 27, 2020

What do you think of Mortal Kombat 11? Are you excited to give Joker a whirl in the video game?

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The Joker, the latest DLC fighter added to the roster, is now available as part of the early access release for those that purchased the Kombat Pack, with a full release on February 4th. The last of the currently revealed DLC fighters, Spawn, is set to arrive on March 17th for early access, and March 24th is his full release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Mortal Kombat video game right here.