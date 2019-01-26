‘Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Imagined as ‘Mortal Kombat 11’s’ Kitana

BossLogic is back at it again with his incredible creations showing off what some of our favorite names in entertainment would look like as popular video game, movie, books, tv show characters. In this instance, it’s Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot in the Mortal Kombat universe as Kitana.

For those that may be unfamiliar with the character from the Mortal Kombat universe, she is the princess of Edenia and the daughter of Queen Sindel in addition to the adoptive daughter of the evil Emperor Shao Kahn. Before joining the “good side,” she was an elite assassin that served under her father a part from her evil twin Mileena.

Another neat detail for those new to the franchise is that she is over ten thousand years old despite her young appearance. Her entire story is about triumphant and freeing herself to her own purpose, a narrative that Gal Gadot‘s character is intimately familiar with. Besides the storyline similarities, Gadot looks the part as well and with the right design and makeup, as seen above, she truly has the power to transform into the Edenian princess.

As for the game itself, Mortal Kombat 11 will arrive on April 23, 2019 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC. According to the Steam’s official listing, we’ve got a lot to look forward to:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.

