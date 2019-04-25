Mortal Kombat 11 Mod Adds Kronika, Cyrax, and Sektor as Playable Fighters

Now that Mortal Kombat 11 has officially been released around the globe, it was only a matter of time before someone created some sort of mod for the title. After all, with the desire for either more fighters or the addition of ones that weren’t included with the initial roster, fans were surely going to find a way to implement what they want in the game. Such is the case with a mod to come from a modder by the name of Lord Dragu, who has created a mod that makes Kronika, Cyrax, and Sektor playable in the latest franchise installment.

For those who may not know, Kronika is the new big baddie in the Mortal Kombat universe, and she wields some ridiculous amounts of power, especially with her ability to alter time itself. Of course, Cyrax and Sektor aren’t new to the series, and while they are featured in the story mode of the latest game, they are not on the roster for players to choose. Thanks to the new mod, however, that all changes. Well, for those playing on PC, at least.

As can be seen in the video above, the modder choose Cassie Cage as their fighter. However, shortly after doing so, the name of a different character can be heard to be activated. Once in the match, the modded fighter is present along with seemingly all of their movesets. Naturally, Kronika is immensely overpowered. You can read more about the mod right here.

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest installment in the long-running series, here is a snippet from our official review:

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age. Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you surprised at how quickly a mod has arrived for Mortal Kombat 11? What other mods are you hoping to see created for the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

