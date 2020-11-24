Mortal Kombat 11: Classic Movie Skin Pack Revealed With New Trailer

✖

After teasing them recently, Mortal Kombat 11 developer NetherRealm Studios today released a new trailer for the "Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack" DLC which includes new skins from the original 1995 Mortal Kombat movie. And it's available now! The DLC skin pack includes the movie's Raiden, Johnny Cage, and Sonya Blade. Best of all? They are not just based on the likenesses of those actors; they are voiced by them too.

In fact, Christopher Lambert returns as "Protector of Earthrealm Raiden," Linden Ashby as "Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage," and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as "Island Bound Sonya Blade." You can check them all out in action in the new trailer, and while it's now a bit odd to see those voices coming out of the video game characters, it is also intensely nostalgic, which is kind of Mortal Kombat 11's whole thing with so many '80s guest fighters.

Look familiar? The Klassic MK Movie Skin pack with voices and likenesses from the og stars is available for separate purchase today! #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/38NxytBWm9 — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) November 24, 2020

The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is available now for $5.99. The all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate recently released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. It includes basically everything released up to this point -- other than the new skin pack --for the fighting game alongside the new Kombat Pack 2 DLC featuring Rain, Mileena, and Rambo. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.

