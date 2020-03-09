Mortal Kombat 11: Spawn Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Mortal Kombat 11’s big Final Kombat event brought spectators the first ever Spawn trailer to show off the DLC character’s gameplay this weekend. Spawn’s trailer reveal follows a confirmation from January that this year’s Final Kombat would include trailer debuts and more alongside the annual Mortal Kombat tournament. This gameplay trailer follows multiple teases that showed off only brief glimpses of the character, but never before has any of Spawn’s gameplay been seen before the Final Kombat reveal. Spawn will be playable by the public on March 17th for those who have the Kombat Pack, though those who don’t will have to wait just a bit longer to play as him.

Like other fighters in Mortal Kombat 11, Spawn has several variations that differentiate his loadouts and to better suit different types of playstyles. The trailer that revealed his gameplay showed off some of the moves he has in his arsenal that make use of the different parts of Spawn’s kit ranging from his chains to his cape and other powers. The fighter also appears to utilize longer and mid-range moves as opposed to close-up maneuvers, so if that’s the playstyle you gravitate towards, Spawn might be a new fighter to add to your rotation.

As is the case with other fighters – particularly those released as DLC – the trailer only shows what he can do, not how viable he’ll be in the hands of players. Players will start labbing his moves and figuring out the best variations and combos once he’s released, so expect it to quickly become apparent where he fits into the meta.

When you play as or against Spawn in Mortal Kombat 11, you can expect to hear the voice of Keith David giving life to the character. David was the voice of Spawn in the character’s animated series and returned to the role again for the DLC appearance.

Prior to this fighter’s gameplay reveal, Mortal Kombat 11 players and Spawn fans were treated to the first full look at the character not from gameplay images but from an action figure. Todd McFarlane’s hero is fittingly being immortalized in his Mortal Kombat aesthetic in a figure that’s scheduled to be released this month. Those photos showed off a head-to-toe look at Spawn as well as his prop sword that accompanies the figure.

The Final Kombat event was originally scheduled to have a live audience in attendance, but plans changed at the last minute due to the Coronavirus.

Mortal Kombat 11 will release Spawn in early access on March 17th.