Mortal Kombat 11 Director Responds to Street Fighter Crossover Questions

If you remove Super Smash Bros. from the equation, the two biggest fighting game franchises are Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. Recently, Mortal Kombat creative director Ed Boon has been tweeting a lot about the two franchises. This wouldn't be that noteworthy if he was doing this separately, but he's actually been tweeting about them together. As a result, many Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter fans have been speculating about a possible crossover game. While this response from fans is a little extra, others have asked Boon why these two franchises haven't crossed over. And this is a good question. You'd assume it's because they are rival series, but it sounds like it's actually not that simple.

Replying to this inquiry, Boon noted that the fact that there are two publishers involved -- Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Capcom -- makes the matter complex. Boon notes "it's not as simple as 'people want it, so do it.' And of course, it's not that simple, but this response seems to confirm that neither party is closed off to the deal. If this was the reason for delaying the two properties coming together, you'd think Boon would say as much, but he doesn't. However, his fairly vague statement does leave the door open for this possibility.

2 different publishers adds complexity. Its not as simple as "people want it, so do it!" 👍 https://t.co/QDMomzEn9H — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 21, 2021

We know Capcom is game for crossovers because of Street Fighter x Tekken. Whether it would be open for a Street Fighter x Mortal Kombat, who knows, but with the latter now more popular than the former, it would be a shrewd move by Capcom. That said, this is assuming Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment would be game. Given the series' history with guest characters, you'd assume Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment would be open to the idea, but this is just an assumption.

