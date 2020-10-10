Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Possibly Hints at Future DLC Characters

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate leak has possibly revealed some future DLC characters coming to the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia game. This week, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games announced that three new DLC characters -- Mileena, Rambo, and Rain -- are coming MK11 soon. For now, it remains to be seen if the trio will be the title's final wave of DLC characters, however, some of the game's files suggest more characters could be on the way.

The leak comes way of Mortal Kombat 11 dataminer "thethiny" and the game's files. And the first possible DLC characters mentioned are Sektor and Cyrax, who have been in the game's files for a long time untouched, which may suggest NetherRealm Studios has no plans for either character. However, the fact that they are already in the story mode means some work is already done for the pair, which may make them tantalizing options.

The third character mentioned in the files is Havik, who, according to thethiny, still has his assist as "to be removed" in the game.

Lastly, there are still files for a secret Reptile fight, but it's with Scorpion's model, which could be a placeholder, but also indicate that if we see this secret fight added, it will just be Scorpion in the Reptile costume.

Characters:

Takeda / Stryker don't have mentions as of now.

Sektor / Cyrax aren't updated, they're still the same.

Havik still has his assist as "to be removed".

Secret Reptile fight using Scorpion's model. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 8, 2020

Unfortunately, for now, it's hard to say what will come of these files. They could be for unreleased and future content, but they also could be scrapped content or not indicative of anything as exciting as either of these possibilities.

That said, as you may know, every DLC character so far has leaked ahead of the time, courtesy of the game's files. This isn't to say not to take this with a grain of salt though. While datamining leaks have proven very reliable, they can also be misleading.

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games have commented on this dataming leak or the speculation surrounding it. If either do, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.