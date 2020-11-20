New Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Hints at A Lot More DLC Characters

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X via Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, but it looks like this won't be the final version of the game and it looks like Mileena, Rambo, and Rain aren't the game's final DLC characters. A new leak -- datamined from a recent Mortal Kombat 11 update -- seems to hint that the game is getting not one, not two, not three, but four, but more than five additional DLC characters, opening the door for favorites like Reptile, Smoke, Ermac, and more.

The leak comes way of prominent Mortal Kombat 11 dataminer "thethiny," who relays word that the rectangle layout of the game's roster screen has been changed in the files, and now there's room for additional characters on the bottom row. That said, as the "thethiny" points out, it's possible this is nothing more than a misalignment.

"Alright, so nothing major in this new update in terms of datamine," said the dataminer on Twitter. "The full rectangle layout has been changed, it's no longer a full rectangle, there's more room for characters on the bottom row now, either misalignment or more than 5 DLC is coming.

This isn't the first leak to hint at more DLC characters, and it likely won't be the last. However, for now, while there's plenty of credible leaks pointing towards more DLC characters, there are no credible leaks pointing towards who these characters could be.

That said, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. However, datamining leaks have accurately revealed and spoiled every DLC character so far. Every character that has been added so far has been leaked ahead of time with 100 percent accuracy, and all of these leaks have come straight from the game's files.

