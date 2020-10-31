Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Theory Has Fans Excited

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 DLC theory has MK11 fans on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia excited about the future of the fighting game. Soon, alongside the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games will add three new DLC characters to the game, or more specifically, Rambo, Mileena, and Rain. For now, the aforementioned pair haven't said whether or not these will be the game's final DLC characters, though, with Injustice 2 rumored to be right around the corner, many think this very well could be the final hoorah.

That said, taking to Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat 11 dataminer "thethiny" recently shared a compelling new theory that points to more DLC characters coming to the game after Rambo, Rain, and Milleena.

As the dataminer notes, recently NetherRealm Studios patched the game to disable modding and to hinder datamining. Of course, this isn't that noteworthy in a vacuum because a lot of developers do this. However, as the dataminer points out, it's odd to add anti-cheat almost two years later and towards the end of the game's life, unless NRS and WB Games are adding more DLC characters and are tired of them leaking like every DLC character has so far.

"It's time to discuss something. Recently MK11 got patched to disable modding and to disable the unlocker and to hinder data mines," said the dataminer. "Now they wouldn't have done this unless there's still more to come! Why would they add anti-cheat at the end of a game's life? Wouldn't make sense."

It's time to discuss something. Recently MK11 got patched to disable modding and to disable the unlocker and to hinder data mines. Now they wouldn't have done this unless there's still more to come! Why would they add anti cheat at the end of a game's life? Wouldn't make sense. — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) October 26, 2020

Of course, take this speculation with a grain of salt. While the theory makes a compelling case, it's only a theory.

