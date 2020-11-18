Mortal Kombat 11 Rain DLC Features Unexpected Surprise

✖

The new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate update, which not only brought MK11 to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but added Mileena, Rain, and Rambo, has added a tribute to Queen, courtesy of the aforementioned Rain. More specifically, Rain's second fatality, which NetherRealm Studios and WB Games held as a surprise, makes a blatant homage to Queen while also paying tribute to the original Ninjas. Not one does the fatality come as a surprise because NetherRealm Studios decided to hold it, but because many assumed if Rain featured a reference and tribute, it would be to Prince.

If you haven't seen the fatality, not only does it use the four ninjas to pay homage to a classic piece of Queen artwork, but it appears it even features a brief bit of music from the band.

Below, courtesy of Twitter user "Super," you can check out the fatality for yourself:

I lost it seeing rain's 2nd fatality. What an amazing tribute. Check out my first time playing rain https://t.co/ZvxEgOp1Ff pic.twitter.com/9XU8U74Wkh — Super (@lSuper_) November 18, 2020

Of course, a tribute like this is nothing new for the Mortal Kombat series, which is brimming with homages, references, and easter eggs. Nonetheless, the fatality has been a pleasant surprise for fans.

That said, not everyone is happy with the character himself. While most players can agree it's great to see Rain back, especially after it looked like the ninja wouldn't be coming to MK11, there's been a lot of disagreement about how the character plays. More specifically, many players are calling for a buff to his damage, while others have pointed out his playstyle is hard to pick up and relies on the opponent making mistakes.

(Photo: WB Games)

