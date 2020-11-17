Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Hints at Reptile Secret Fight

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is out today on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia alongside a brand new update for the game. And alongside this update, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games have added new files to the game, which in turn hint at a secret and undiscovered fight involving Reptile. Now, we first heard about an untriggered secret fight involving Reptile earlier this year, but today MK11 dataminer "thethiny" revealed some new details about the fight.

According to the dataminer, the secret fight can now be triggered using summon keys, though you'll fight against the KL version if you do this. Meanwhile, there are also mentions of Reptile's invisibility, spit, and forceball, all of which are presumably in the game for the fight.

"I wanna emphasize on the fact that Reptile's fight can be triggered using summon keys now, you'll fight against the KL versions," said the dataminer. "There are also mentions of Reptile's invisibility, spit, and the forceball. Probably for the secret fight?"

For now, it remains to be seen what will come of all this and whether or not it's related to a possible DLC appearance. Some suggest this rules out Reptile as a future DLC character -- assuming there are more DLC characters -- but others aren't so convinced. Right now, the rumors and leaks suggest the game will get at least a few more DLC characters. Of the remaining characters not in the game, Reptile is certainly the biggest, though there's plenty of demand for other characters like Ermac and Smoke.

