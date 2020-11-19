Mortal Kombat 11 Players Should Now Be Terrified of Kung Lao

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate video has fans very worried about the immediate future of the game's multiplayer. Yesterday, YouTuber "The Kompetitor," discovered that one of the game's most powerful fighters, Kung Lao, has an infinite combo. Thankfully, this infinite combo isn't easy to pull off, but it's also not impossible and is essentially game-breaking. And of course, now players are worried about it being exploited in online play, however, given how hard it is to do, chances are while you may come across players trying to do it, they probably won't be able to pull it off.

As The Kompetitor notes in the video below, the infinite combo involves the character's "Possessed Hat" move. The move has enough hit advantage that it actually allows players to link Kung Lao's jab move immediately afterward. The reason it's tough to pull off though is because it's a one frame link. As a result, it requires very precise timing, which is likely going to be too much for most players to pull off online. However, if you can manage it, your opponent can literally do nothing about it.

Below, you can check out the infinite combo for yourself:

It appears this infinite combo has only become viable courtesy of the new patch. Whatever the case, it will need to be addressed and fixed, but, at the moment of publishing, NetherRealm Studios hasn't acknowledged the issue. Of course, it will eventually be patched out of the game, but at the moment, it's still in there for all Kung Lao players to possibly exploit. In other words, until then, be wary while playing Kung Lao players. Right now, not many players know about this infinite combo, but that should change very soon.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. For more coverage on the best-selling fighting game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below: