Mortal Kombat and Injustice Fans Sent Into Speculative Frenzy After Tweet From NRS Developer

A new tweet from a NetherRealm Studios developer has Mortal Kombat and Injustice fans going mad with speculation. Ever since it released Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate back in November, NetherRealm Studios has been quiet. In the place of this silence, there have been rumors and "leaks" pointing towards more DLC characters coming to the aforementioned game this year, but right now, these are just rumors and leaks. Meanwhile, there's reason to believe Injustice 3 will be revealed (and released) very soon. In other words, hype is building, and recently, senior animator on the game, Andy Senesac tapped into this hype with a new teasing Twitter post.

Taking to Twitter this week, Senesac revealed that he and the team are back in the motion capture studio dusting off the equipment after the pandemic kept them away from the studio for months. Adding to this, he uses #WhatsInStore, followed by a thinking emoji. Naturally, the combination of these two things sent both Injustice and Mortal Kombat fans down a rabbit hole of speculation.

Obviously, Senesac is teasing something here, but there's no real hint at what he's teasing. Some Mortal Kombat fans have pointed out Senesac is wearing a Mortal Kombat shirt, which in turn suggests this is MK related, but this is a pretty big stretch.

Of course, it's quite possible this is neither for Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 11 DLC characters, but something less exciting like Mortal Kombat 11 movie skins.

Unfortunately, right now, we are in the same boat as Mortal Kombat and Injustice fans, meaning we have nothing more than just speculation.

If Senesac, NetherRealm Studios, WB Games, or anyone else related to the aforementioned franchises provides any more teases or information, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Mortal Kombat, Injustice, and gaming. What do you think is being teased here?

