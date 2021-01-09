✖

Is Injustice 3 about to be revealed? Two years ago, in 2019, NetherRealm Studios released Mortal Kombat 11. Two years before this, in 2017, it released Injustice 2. Two years before Injustice 2, it released Mortal Kombat X in 2015. And two years before 2015, in 2013, it released Injustice: Gods Among Us. As you can see, NetherRealm Studios has developed a pattern of releasing games every two years, and since 2013, it's alternated between Injustice and Mortal Kombat. If the pattern holds, Injustice 3 should release sometime this year. Further, and more specifically, it should release sometime between April and May, as all four aforementioned games have released between April and May.

All of that said, and at the moment of publishing, Injustice 3 hasn't been revealed yet. April and May are literally only a few months away, so you'd expect this to change, unless of course, the pattern is about to be broken. While this is possible, a new development involving Injustice 2 does seemingly suggest it will indeed hold.

This week, Injustice 2 was added to Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and this is strange for a variety of reasons. For one, Injustice 2 is four years old at this point. This doesn't rule it out, of course, but it's not even NetherRealm Studios' most recent release. Why is Injustice 2 being added to Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate while MK11 gets left out in the cold? It doesn't make much sense, unless you're about to reveal Injustice 3 and thus want to create some hype and synergy by getting players in the Injustice mood. This may seem like a stretch, and to an extent it is, but this is how video game marketing tends to work.

Circling back, is Injustice 3 about to be revealed? Well, the strange addition of Injustice 2 to Xbox Game Pass suggests it could be, but more so, NetherRealm Studios' release patterns mean not only should it be revealed any day now, but it should be only a couple of months away from releasing.

