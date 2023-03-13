Mortal Kombat 12 Boss Confirms One Character We Won't See

Last month, Mortal Kombat 12 was accidentally announced ahead of schedule. Since then, Mortal Kombat fans are more desperate than ever for information about what's next for the series. The most rampant speculation is about who will and won't be in the game. There are a few characters you can always count on, like Scorpion and Sub-Zero, but the majority of roster spots are likely up for grabs, as was the case with Mortal Kombat 11, which left a variety of fan-favorite characters while bringing back a few unexpected characters. And this is just speculation about which Mortal Kombat characters will be returning. There will also be guests characters, which, for obvious reasons, are even harder to predict.

To this end, Mortal Kombat and PlayStation fans should not expect to see Ellie from The Last of Us in Mortal Kombat 12 or any future game. Why? Well, Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon doesn't want to see fatalities performed on the character. This may seem obvious given that Ellie is a teenager in the first Last of Us game, but in the sequel, she's actually 19, which opens the door for her being in a game like Mortal Kombat 12.

NOPE. I don’t want to see fatalities on her.



I mean … MK12? What are you talking about? 🤔 https://t.co/hAChXAcC59 — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 13, 2023

It's unclear how serious Ed Boon is here and whether fans should actually take this to mean there's no chance Ellie will be among the guest characters in Mortal Kombat 12, but that's how it's being taken by many. As for what PlayStation characters could take her place, we don't know. There aren't many PlayStation characters that seem like they would be good fits for Mortal Kombat 12 beyond Kratos of God of War fame, who has previously featured in 2011's installment. Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal would also be a good fit, but right now the character isn't very relevant, though with a Twisted Metal TV show in the works and a new game also rumored to be in development, this could change soon.

