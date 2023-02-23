Mortal Kombat 12 Announced

Mortal Kombat 12 has been officially announced and it's coming very soon. It has been quite a while since we got a new Mortal Kombat game, let alone a new NetherRealm Studios fighting game. The studio had been alternating between Mortal Kombat and Injustice for a few years, but it appears it will be breaking that cycle and will instead do two back-to-back Mortal Kombat games. The last Mortal Kombat game was released in 2019 and the studio has been fairly silent on what its next game would be for a while, outside of vague teases. Some hoped it would be Injustice 3, some hoped it may be the fabled Marvel vs. DC Game, but it appears NetherRealm is sticking to its tried and true M-rated fighter.

Mortal Kombat 12 was officially announced by Warner Bros. Discovery during an earnings call, much to everyone's surprise. It was confirmed that the game will be coming later this year, which means we're due for an announcement any day now. It's a bit shocking to have this game confirmed during an earnings call, but it's hard to imagine it was an accident unless the team planned an announcement for this month, but it got delayed. Either way, it's happening and we can likely expect to hear more very soon. NetherRealm nor the very vocal Mortal Kombat creator, Ed Boon, have responded to this unexpected announcement, but they'll almost certainly have something to say soon about this exciting news.

As for when we can expect Mortal Kombat 12, it's anyone's guess. However, the developer does tend to release its games in the first half of the year, typically in the spring or summer. NetherRealm also tends to have fairly short marketing cycles, so if the plan is to properly reveal the game this spring, we can likely expect to be playing it by the summer. As of right now, we have no information about the plot, gameplay changes, characters, or anything else, so we'll just have to sit tight and wait for more info for the time being.

