Mortal Kombat 12 Boss Responds to New Announcement With Injustice 3 Tweet

Earlier today, Mortal Kombat 12 was officially announced in the most unlikely of places... at a Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call. It's not the most exciting venue to make that type of announcement, but a more exciting reveal should take place sometime in the near future. Naturally, Mortal Kombat fans have been waiting to see a response from Ed Boon, and the series co-creator did not disappoint on Twitter. However, rather than talking about the new Mortal Kombat game, Boon jokingly asked fans if they had seen the announcement of Injustice 3!

Boon's Tweet about Injustice 3 can be found embedded below.

So who has heard the news about INJUSTICE 3 ? — Ed Boon (@noobde) February 23, 2023

Obviously no one is actually falling for Boon's tease, but it's a good joke, regardless. Unfortunately, an actual announcement for Injustice 3 probably isn't coming anytime soon. With the team at NetherRealm Studios hard at work on the next Mortal Kombat, another Injustice game will have to wait. However, Boon has made it clear that he's a fan of the series, and has previously teased some of the things he'd like to see in a third Injustice game. It remains to be seen when or if he'll get a chance to make that game, but it seems like a safe bet at some point, given the popularity of the series. Hopefully fans won't be kept waiting too much longer!

Until we get a real Injustice 3 announcement, fans will just have to be happy with the fact that Mortal Kombat 12 is on the way! It's been nearly four years since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, and fans of the series are understandably excited to see where things go from here. There are plenty of iconic Mortal Kombat characters that weren't in the previous game, and the story will likely pick up where the Aftermath expansion left off. Unfortunately, all of this is just conjecture until we start to get more details, but we should know a lot more sooner, rather than later.

