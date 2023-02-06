DC Announces Superman Crossover With Injustice Universe

Tom Taylor had been keeping a secret regarding Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, and the revelation will be music to the ears of Injustice fans. The Dawn of DC includes new jumping-on points for the Superman Family, including a new series for Jon Kent. Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry are collaborating on Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, a new limited series that spins out of Taylor's Superman: Son of Kal-El. Jon Kent and Val-Zod have to stop Ultraman from murdering Kal-Els from across the multiverse, and one universe the series will travel to is the world of the Injustice: Gods Among Us video game, which Taylor is familiar with after writing Injustice and Injustice 2 for DC.

"Injustice for me is a very troubled time. I had so much fun on that book. Obviously, I was on it for years. I think I was originally hired for fifteen chapters, and I wrote over 150," Tom Taylor told DC.com. "But there's a lot about Injustice that that rubs me up the wrong way. I don't believe Superman, no matter what happens to him, can become that person. I don't believe Wonder Woman becomes that person. So, for me, it's a really interesting Elseworld, and throwing Jon Kent as sort of that beacon of hope and in a way, quite an innocent character and a character who wants the best for the world, throwing him into that world where his father has become a dictator gives us so much to play with. I've been talking about this story to all my friends who will listen for months, long before we knew where we were going with this."

(Photo: DC)

Tom Taylor Teases Jon Kent's First Interaction With Injustice Superman

In the Injustice world, Superman reacts to the death of Lois Lane and his unborn child by becoming a tyrant. Obviously, seeing a grown-up Jon Kent, who would have presumably been his child, will be one of the major turning points for Injustice Superman. Taylor teased what that meeting between father and son will be like.

"I don't want to give away his reaction. I have written their meeting and it's a big one," Taylor teased. "I don't want to give away exactly how that goes down, because so much of the beauty of this—we almost didn't want to let people know. But we need to let Injustice fans know that we're going back. The first meeting was a moment. I can't really describe it yet. You're just going to have to read it."

Injustice Damian Wayne Debuts

Taylor added that New Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent takes place around Injustice 2: Year 5, and another of the big surprises will be the Injustice debut of Damian Wayne.

"Obviously, Batman. There is Superman, there is Wonder Woman, and how she reacts to Jon suddenly showing up," the writer said about characters Jon Kent meets. "But I guess the biggest one—and I wasn't going to give this away, but you know what, for anyone reading this I will—there is a different Damian Wayne in the Injustice world. Literally his best friend is essentially not on the side of the angels in this world. That is going to give us a very fun and entertaining dynamic and quite a tortured dynamic to play with."

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 goes on sale March 7th.