Mortal Kombat Boss Reveals Fight He Wants to See in Injustice 3

Ed Boon is not just the creator and creative director of Mortal Kombat, but Injustice as well. Right now, the million-dollar question is what he and co. are working on at NetherRealm Studios. Some rumors say Mortal Kombat 12, some say Injustice 3, and others a Marvel game. If it is Injustice 3, there’s a chance we’ll see both Zod and Darkseid in it as Boon would love to see the two characters fight.

Taking to Twitter, Boon commented on an Injustice 2 video, remarking that he loves how Darkseid fights with his hands behind his back. Adding to this, Boon revealed his desire to “one day” see Darkseid fight Zod to determine who exactly is more arrogant of the two.

“Always loved how Darkseid fights with his hands behind his back,” said Boon. One day I hope he can fight Zod to determine who is the most arrogant fighter in the Injustice universe.”

Some have taken this both as an Injustice 3 tease and confirmation the two characters will be in the game, but this is obviously a massive stretch. Boon does have a reputation for sharing teases on Twitter, but this tweet isn’t that, or at least it does not resemble previous teases from Boon, who is usually much more cryptic if he does share a genuine tease or hint. That said, when and if an Injustice 3 does happen, there’s a decent chance the two characters may end up being in the game given that Boon is the boss of NetherRealm Studios after all.

While Boon and his team have yet to say what they’ve been working on since Mortal Kombat 11, the former did recently tease the mystery game.

“I can say that for 10 years, we were releasing Mortal Kombat and Injustice, Mortal Kombat, and Injustice,” said Boon. “When we broke that pattern, there was a lot of speculation of what we would be doing next. I can tell you there was a reason for it, and when we announce our next game, it’ll make a lot more sense. At this point, I’ll get in a lot of trouble if I say anything more.”