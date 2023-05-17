Mortal Kombat 12 Reveal Likely Coming This Week

Mortal Kombat creator and director Ed Boon has teased that our first look at Mortal Kombat 12 (or perhaps Mortal Kombat 1, as some reports have called it) should be coming this week. In recent weeks, NetherRealm Studios has been building anticipation toward the reveal of its next Mortal Kombat game with a variety of teaser videos. Now, it sounds like our first proper look at the latest installment in the long-running fighting game series should be happening in mere days.

On Twitter recently, Boon tweeted out a teaser that many fans naturally assumed was tied to Mortal Kombat 12. Boon's message on social media stated plainly, "This week should be fun." Although Boon didn't say anything in particular about Mortal Kombat with this tweet, the implication is clear that this is certainly what he was referring to. As such, a proper reveal of the next game in the series seems like it will be coming about at some point before this week comes to a close.

T

H

I

S



W

E

E

K



SHOULD BE FUN 🐉 — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 17, 2023

Not long after Boon's tease came about, a reputable video game reporter hinted at when this reveal for Mortal Kombat 12 could be happening. Specifically, Jez Corden indicated that Thursday, May 18, seems to be the day that Mortal Kombat fans should circle on their calendar for such an unveiling. If accurate, it's likely that we'll get a trailer at the very least for MK12 within the coming day.

For now, there is very little that we know about Mortal Kombat 12 in an official capacity. As mentioned, reports over the past week have claimed that the next game in the series will be titled Mortal Kombat 1 and will serve as a reboot of the franchise. Currently, NetherRealm and WB Games are said to be targeting a launch for the title in September 2023 where it will come to PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Switch. Only time will tell if these reports prove to be accurate, but we'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

Are you thrilled to know that we're likely going to get a glimpse of the next Mortal Kombat game this week? And what are you hoping to see from the next entry in the franchise? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.