Mortal Kombat 1 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

Over the last few days, rumors have been heavily circulating about Mortal Kombat 1, the supposed next entry in the beloved fighting game franchise. While the game has not been officially unveiled just yet, it's looking increasingly likely that some kind of announcement will be made in the next few weeks. According to sources for Windows Central, there will be a very short window between announcement and release, as the outlet expects Mortal Kombat 1 to debut at some point in September on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

In addition to that reported release date, several other details have leaked regarding Mortal Kombat 1. The game will have multiple editions, including standard ($59.99 on Switch, $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox), premium ($109.99), and Kollector's ($249.99 on PS5 and Xbox). As its name implies, Mortal Kombat 1 will be a reboot of the franchise's continuity. Details about the game's cast have been slim, but guest characters will be making a return, with DC's Peacemaker apparently on the way, as well as Homelander from The Boys, though Windows Central's reporting uses the word "possibly" regarding the latter.

While Windows Central tends to be a very legitimate source, readers are advised to take all of this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. We do know for a fact that developer NetherRealm Studios has been teasing an announcement, and series co-creator Ed Boon has even hinted at possible modes that could return in the next game. However, anything beyond that simply hasn't been confirmed, and it's possible some details could prove inaccurate. Until we get something concrete from Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat fans will just have to be patient and see what gets revealed. It's been a long wait since the release of Mortal Kombat 11, but it seems like fans will have something big to look forward to in the coming months!

