Mortal Kombat 12 Insider Leaks Another New Character

A new report about the new Mortal Kombat game -- tentatively dubbed Mortal Kombat 12 by many -- has leaked another new character, and like previous leaks, this one relays word of another guest character As for the report, it comes from the same source that leaked that both Homelander and Peacemaker are set to be in the game. Joining them, according to this source, will be Conan the Barbarian.

The source specifically on this is industry insider Jez Corden, who relayed the information during a recent episode of The Xbox Two podcast. What version of the iconic character, Corden doesn't say. It could be Arnold Schwarzenegger's version of the character or a more generic version of the character or a variety of other iterations, with Corden noting not only is he not sure about this but not entirely 100 percent sure the character is indeed in the game. In other words, take this information with a grain of salt.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the information. Right now, it's unclear if this trio of characters will be in the game at launch or added after as DLC guest characters. Typically, guest characters are reserved for after release, but with reports being that this new Mortal Kombat game is a reboot, tradition may be off the table.

At the moment of publishing, neither NetherRealm Studios nor WB Games nor anyone associated with the game's development has commented on this latest tidbit. If a comment is provided, it will likely be via the game's creative director, Ed Boon, who is very active on Twitter and known to address rumors. If this happens, or if anything else happens, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

The new Mortal Kombat game is aiming to release later this year via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, according to reports at least. So far, none of this has been officially confirmed, but the expectation is the game will be revealed and all of this will be confirmed when this happens. Right now, rumors have suggested the game will be revealed at the next PlayStation Showcase, which is rumored to happen at the end of the month.