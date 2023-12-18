Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Teases Fan Favorite Arena

The Mortal Kombat 2 film is deep into production, and producer Todd Garner has been keeping fans guessing with several behind-the-scenes teasers. While none of these are giving away major plot points or surprise characters, they are fueling the rumor mill. The latest hint Garner shared may have given fans a look at one of the iconic locations Mortal Kombat 2 is going to adapt for one of its many fight scenes. While far from confirmation, the behind-the-scenes teaser shows what looks like a hook hanging from a rusty chain. Mortal Kombat fans know that can probably only mean one thing.

Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Teases The Dead Pool

If you're up to date on your Mortal Kombat arenas, you'll immediately notice that the new image looks almost exactly like The Dead Pool stage that first featured in Mortal Kombat II back in 1993. The location has since appeared in several MK games, including Deception, Shaolin Monks, and Mortal Kombat 11. In its original version, The Dead Pool was a bridge over green acid pits. There are several hooks hanging from the ceiling that Shang Tsung supposedly used to dip his enemies in as his favorite form of torture.

By the time developer NetherRealm got to MK11: Aftermath, the stage had been redesigned multiple times. That said, the updated stage still includes plenty of hooks and acid. There's also the ability to drench your opponent in an acid shower via Stage Brutality if you're skilled enough.

How Does The Dead Pool Factor Into Mortal Kombat 2?

The most exciting part about The Dead Pool appearing in Mortal Kombat 2 is that this further hints that the sequel will take players to Netherrealm. Obviously, that's been the rumor for a while now. The first movie largely dealt with new hero Cole Young getting the gang together to fight off the forces of evil, ending with a tease for Johnny Cage to join the cast.

Now, we know that Karl Urban is stepping in as the Hollywood hero, and everything looks primed for a trip to Netherrealm for the next Mortal Kombat tournament. Previous behind-the-scenes shots have shown sets that look like the team has re-created other famous arenas like The Pit and Shang Tsung's throne room, adding even more fuel to the fire for rumors about Netherrealm making its grand appearance.

Fortunately, the film is likely scheduled to come out sometime in 2024, so we'll likely start to see and hear much more about Mortal Kombat 2's setup relatively soon. With filming resuming about a month ago, production is probably pretty far along. That doesn't mean a trailer is coming in the near future, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see the team drop something next spring to set up a fall or winter 2024 release date.