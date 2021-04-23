Mortal Kombat 2 Director Revealed

The tentatively titled Mortal Kombat 2 is a go at New Line as a director and writer have been lined up to bring the iconic fighting franchise to life once more. The 2021 version of Mortal Kombat was a major hit for Warner Bros, largely thanks to the film's HBO Max day and date premiere. The film was one of the first big titles to release both in theaters and on streaming within the same day and helped give the film significantly more eyes than expected. Although it was given mixed reviews, it performed well enough for both Warner Bros and New Line to begin mapping out a future for the films.

As reported by Deadline, the director of the first film, Simon McQuoid, will be returning to helm Mortal Kombat 2 as a director and will be assisted by Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater. McQuoid has a deep history in the video game space as he helped direct a number of commercials for Halo, Call of Duty, and more, making him a worthy candidate for the Mortal Kombat series. He has several projects in the works including a sci-fi film known as Omega, so it's unclear where Mortal Kombat 2 falls in terms of priority for him. Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that Warner Bros and New Line will want to wait too long for a sequel. No release date or window has been given for the project, but it's possible we'll hear more about it at Warner Bros. San Diego Comic-Con panel this coming weekend.

There are currently no details regarding the plot of Mortal Kombat 2, but it's believed that Johnny Cage will play some kind of role in the new movie. There is no shortage of fan castings for that role, but as of right now, no one has been confirmed for the part. Given it has been a few years since the last Mortal Kombat game, it wouldn't be shocking if Warner Bros. tries to align the release dates of the next film and game as much as possible, but that's pure speculation.

