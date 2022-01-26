Mortal Kombat 2 Greenlit, Moon Knight Writer Attached

A sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat movie reboot has officially been greenlit at New Line Cinema. According to a new report from Deadline, work on Mortal Kombat 2 has now officially started its scripting stage, with the studio hiring Jeremy Slater to write the follow-up film. Slater, who has worked on a litany of projects in the past, has most recently served as the writer of Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight TV series which is set to debut in March 2022.

Details surrounding the plot of Mortal Kombat 2 are still sparse, but the conclusion of the first film, which was released both in theaters and on HBO Max early last year, teased that there would be more to come in the future. And while that future remained hazy at the time due to WB’s lack of a formal commitment to a sequel, it seems that the movie’s success has prompted work on this new installment to now begin.

In a year where Warner Bros. Pictures opted to released nearly all of its major movies on HBO Max throughout 2021, Mortal Kombat surprisingly ended up being the strongest release of the bunch on the streaming platform. And while much of the film’s success via HBO Max may have been due in part to it launching earlier in 2021 before movie theaters really bounced back from the pandemic, this viewership still proved that fans were hungry for a new Mortal Kombat movie.

For now, finer details on when Mortal Kombat 2 might actually release are still up in the air. Furthermore, it remains to be seen who will serve as the director this time around. In all likelihood, though, much of the cast from Mortal Kombat should be making a return in this sequel, alongside plenty of new faces that were teased at the end of the last film.

Are you excited to hear that Mortal Kombat 2 is now officially in the works? And which characters from the video game series are you hoping to see show up in the next movie? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.