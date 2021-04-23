Mortal Kombat 2 Writer Confirms Johnny Cage, Isn't Sure How Much He'll Be Included

✖

Johnny Cage did not appear in last year's Mortal Kombat reboot, but the movie's conclusion made it clear that the character will be appearing in the sequel. At the end of the movie, Lewis Tan's Cole Young heads to Los Angeles to recruit the movie star for the next tournament. In a new interview with ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt, Mortal Kombat 2 writer Jeremy Slater was asked about Johnny Cage's story in the sequel. While Slater is not sure how much emphasis the film will place on Cage, the writer is hoping to bring the definitive version of the character to the big screen.

"Johnny Cage is one of my favorite characters, and I think there's definitely a promise with the way the first movie ends of seeing Cole being like, 'Okay, my next stop is to go recruit Johnny.' So I think if he wasn't included in the sequel at all, it would feel very strange," said Slater. "It's still a little bit up in the air how much he will be included, it's one of the things we're currently working on. But yeah, I love Johnny and I would love to really do the definitive version, if possible, and really take everything that's fun about that character and bring that to live action."

Johnny Cage was absent from last year's film, but he played a key role in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie, where he was portrayed by Linden Ashby. After all these years, Ashby remains one of the most memorable parts of the movie, acting as a strong source of comic relief. New Line Cinema has not cast an actor in the role for Mortal Kombat 2, though fans have petitioned for The Miz, as well as Ryan Reynolds.

Regardless of who plays the role, hopefully Slater and New Line Cinema will deliver a sequel that expands on the previous film, while also bringing in more elements from the Mortal Kombat canon. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what comes next!

