Mortal Kombat 2 Writer Wants the Story to be "Unpredictable"

Movies based on video games are having a bit of a renaissance at the moment, and Mortal Kombat is one of the strongest examples of that trend. The film found significant success when it released on HBO Max last year, with the service's most-watched opening weekend. A sequel was announced earlier this year, with Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater attached to write the script. In a new interview with The Direct, Slater talked about how Mortal Kombat 2 looks to build on what worked for the first movie, while also taking fan critiques into consideration.

"It's really fun so far. We're about halfway through the script. I'm working really closely with the director and the studios, and the game guys, and I think—I can't say anything about the actual story, but I think they definitely learned some lessons the last time around in terms of, 'Here's the stuff fans responded to, and here's what people liked out of the movie, and here's the stuff that didn't work out as well as we hoped.' So we're really looking at this as a chance to take everything that worked in the first one and do it even better and give the audience even more, and make something that is just incredibly satisfying, and really exciting, and unpredictable," Slater told The Direct.

While Slater did not reveal any specific details about the sequel, the end of the first film saw Lewis Tan's Cole Young on a mission to recruit Johnny Cage. Cage was noticeably absent from the movie, despite playing a significant role in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film. Lewis Tan has also stated that he'd like to see Noob Saibot in the sequel. Sub-Zero died at the end of the 2021 film, but actor Joe Taslim has signed on for multiple films. In the games, that version of Sub-Zero is resurrected as Noob Saibot, so it seems like a safe bet the character could appear in Mortal Kombat 2.

Following success stories like Mortal Kombat and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Hollywood seems to have found the formula for pleasing casual audiences, as well as long-time video game fans. Despite that success, there are a lot of ways that a Mortal Kombat sequel could improve on its predecessor. Hopefully, Mortal Kombat 2 will deliver on its promise!

