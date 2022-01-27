Mortal Kombat 2: Lewis Tan Reveals Kombatants He Wants to See

Mortal Kombat 2 was just announced by Warner Bros. Pictures earlier today, and star Lewis Tan has already revealed the Kombatants he’d most like to see join the film. The video game series has a massive pool of characters to choose from, but the Cole Young actor revealed on Twitter that he’d most like to see Noob Saibot, Smoke, and Kitana in the sequel. While the choices might seem a bit unusual, all three make a lot of sense, and it’s easy to see how they could fit with the narrative of the first film!

In Mortal Kombat lore, Bi-Han (the first Sub-Zero) becomes Noob Saibot after dying at the hands of Scorpion. After his death, Bi-Han loses his humanity, going down an even darker path. Joe Taslim portrayed Bi-Han in last year’s Mortal Kombat reboot, and died at the end of the movie. However, Taslim has signed on for multiple films, and the actor is familiar with this part of the character’s history. Introducing Noob Saibot would also be a way to bring in Kuai Liang, the current Sub-Zero, and brother to Bi-Han. That could give the film an interesting dynamic, particularly since Liang is typically depicted as a hero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Tweets from Tan can be found embedded below.

And Noob — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) January 26, 2022

If Liang does appear, that would be a great way to bring in Smoke. The two characters are fellow members of the Lin Kuei. Smoke is a cyborg that debuted as a hero in Mortal Kombat II. However, in the narrative for Mortal Kombat 3, the character was reprogrammed to work for Noob Saibot.

Like Smoke, Kitana first appeared in Mortal Kombat II. While Smoke is a smaller character, Kitana has gone on to become one of the most important faces of the franchise. The character’s clone, Mileena, appeared in the 2021 Mortal Kombat film, where she was portrayed by Sisi Stringer. Mileena was killed in the movie, but the sequel could use this as a method of bringing Kitana in, perhaps even bringing back Stringer for the role. It remains to be seen whether any of these characters will make the cut, but all three could help to enrich the world established in last year’s movie!

What characters do you want to see in Mortal Kombat 2? What do you think of Tan’s picks? Let us know inthe comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!